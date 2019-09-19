Dunrobin still rebuilding 1 year after tornado
Events planned to mark anniversary of devastating storm
When Leo Muldoon celebrated his 79th birthday this week, it was extra special.
Last year, Muldoon was making repairs to the roof of his barn when a tornado tore a path of destruction through Dunrobin in Ottawa's rural west end. Muldoon was thrown to the ground, fracturing his limbs and collapsing his lungs. His family didn't think he'd make it through the night.
"When I came up and saw him lying on the ground first, it was very frightening," recalled his wife, Adele Muldoon.
"But he continued to amaze us with his recovery. He just never complained, got better and stronger each day."
"You deal with it, and get over it and carry on," Leo Muldoon told CBC.
"It takes more than a gust of wind to keep this guy down," read the slogan on his green T-shirt.
Donrobin rebuilds
Sept. 21, 2019, marks one year since the EF-3 tornado devastated this tight-knit community. Even now, those who lived through it continue to recover both physically and emotionally from what was for many a life-altering event.
- Ottawa residents survey damage from devastating tornado
- Dunrobin families credit emergency warning system for saving lives
A year later, construction equipment and mounds of dirt line Porcupine Trail, where homes are in different stages of reconstruction.
Emily Glossop's family is now in their fourth temporary home as construction on their new place continues. Glossop and her husband, former Paralympian Todd Nicholson, say finding an accessible place to stay has been a challenge.
They had hoped to be in their new home by now, but Glossop now realizes that was unrealistic.
"That is not happening, and there's many people who are nowhere near back in," Glossop said.
"We are really fortunate. We have a foundation, we have walls and we have a roof ... but just across the street there is still a lot that doesn't even have any work being done on it yet."
Tears of gratitude
Tears still well up in Glossop's eyes as she recalls the night of the storm, hurdling over live wires and downed trees.
"I don't remember seeing the destruction around me," she said. "I was only seeing people's faces, my neighbours' faces, friends."
Those are the same people who have helped her family immensely over the past year, Glossop said.
"We have always said from the beginning of this journey that most of our tears are due to gratitude, and I would say that 365 days later it's still the truth."
Events to mark anniversary
The community is planning separate events to mark the one-year anniversary on Saturday:
- West Carleton Disaster Relief is hosting a community commemoration at the Dunrobin Community Centre Hockey Rink starting at 2 p.m. Speakers will include Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, Mayor Jim Watson and Liberal candidate Karen McCrimmon.
- Heart and Soul Cafe will then host a barbecue and party at the corner of Dunrobin Road and Thomas A. Dolan Parkway, from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m.
- Victims for Victims will also host a benefit concert from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Pinhey's Point Historic Site. The event is a fundraiser to help flood victims in a gesture of paying it forward.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.