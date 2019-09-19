Dunrobin still rebuilding 1 year after tornado

When Leo Muldoon celebrated his 79th birthday this week, it was extra special.

Last year, Muldoon was making repairs to the roof of his barn when a tornado tore a path of destruction through Dunrobin in Ottawa's rural west end. Muldoon was thrown to the ground, fracturing his limbs and collapsing his lungs. His family didn't think he'd make it through the night.

"When I came up and saw him lying on the ground first, it was very frightening," recalled his wife, Adele Muldoon.

"But he continued to amaze us with his recovery. He just never complained, got better and stronger each day."

"You deal with it, and get over it and carry on," Leo Muldoon told CBC.

"It takes more than a gust of wind to keep this guy down," read the slogan on his green T-shirt.

This is all that's left of the barn roof that Leo Muldoon was trying to repair when the tornado hit on Sept. 21, 2018. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Donrobin rebuilds

Sept. 21, 2019, marks one year since the EF-3 tornado devastated this tight-knit community. Even now, those who lived through it continue to recover both physically and emotionally from what was for many a life-altering event.

A year later, construction equipment and mounds of dirt line Porcupine Trail, where homes are in different stages of reconstruction.

Emily Glossop's family is now in their fourth temporary home as construction on their new place continues. Glossop and her husband, former Paralympian Todd Nicholson, say finding an accessible place to stay has been a challenge.

Emily Glossop has been helping rebuild her family's home, but it's been slow going. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

They had hoped to be in their new home by now, but Glossop now realizes that was unrealistic.

"That is not happening, and there's many people who are nowhere near back in," Glossop said.

"We are really fortunate. We have a foundation, we have walls and we have a roof ... but just across the street there is still a lot that doesn't even have any work being done on it yet."

Dunrobin resident Emily Glossop says there's still lots to do before the community can recover — physically and emotionally — after last year's tornado. 1:17

Tears of gratitude

Tears still well up in Glossop's eyes as she recalls the night of the storm, hurdling over live wires and downed trees.

"I don't remember seeing the destruction around me," she said. "I was only seeing people's faces, my neighbours' faces, friends."

Emily Glossop said she and many of her neighbours are adding cellars as they rebuild. The rooms will provide shelter in case of another tornado. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Those are the same people who have helped her family immensely over the past year, Glossop said.

"We have always said from the beginning of this journey that most of our tears are due to gratitude, and I would say that 365 days later it's still the truth."

Events to mark anniversary

The community is planning separate events to mark the one-year anniversary on Saturday: