Talk at Dunrobin tornado meeting swirls around winter worries

The local disaster relief organization in the west Ottawa community of Dunrobin is preparing a show of support for families displaced by the September tornado as the holidays approach.

West Carleton Disaster Relief holds regular meetings where people affected by the storms that ripped through the community Sept. 21 share their issues and co-ordinate help.

It's the first meeting since a significant snowfall this weekend.

The turn in weather had vice-president Angela Bernhardt concerned about people with tarps still covering holes in their homes.

"We want to make sure that everybody is safe and sealed for winter," Bernhardt said.

She said it's still a lot of work to support people who are still filing insurance claims and applications with the provincial disaster recovery assistance program.

The snow has also put a temporary halt to the volunteer effort to recover belongings that were blown from people's homes and businesses.

"At this point our searches are on hold," said Ruth Sirman, who is running the effort.

"We haven't quite figured out how to go and find stuff under [the] snow. So we will, if the opportunity presents itself, go back out,"

She still had two tables of various found items — prescription glasses, children's books, clothes and photos — that people could claim.

Keeping Christmas spirit

Organizers also talked about the importance of mental health and for some, that means keeping the holiday spirit alive as Christmas nears.

Bernhardt said the local relief effort is providing trees and decorations for people affected by the tornado.

There will also be a turkey Christmas dinner for 250 people — complete with Santa Claus and toys — on Dec. 15 in Fitzroy Harbour.

Organizer Lori McGrath said it's part of maintaining mental health and creating a positive environment, especially for children who will be having the holiday disrupted.

"We don't want any of our families to feel like they're alone," McGrath said.

"I think by bringing everybody together at one family dinner it's going to make a big difference."

Lori McGrath is a volunteer organizing a Christmas dinner for 250 people affected by the Dunrobin tornado. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

The West Ottawa Community Resource Centre is also providing counselling out of the Kinburn Client Centre on Fridays and Saturday.

A support group has started meeting on Mondays.

The centre is also discussing a support group for children and youth, partnering with a local high school.