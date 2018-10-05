Province expands Dunrobin tornado assistance zone

This week the provincial government expanded the area of rural west Ottawa where residents can apply for money to rebuild from last month's tornadoes.

The disaster assistance program covers damage to a person's primary residence or small business and will help repair or replace essential property — for instance, one's house — if it's not covered by insurance.

In a new map dated Oct. 1, the province added new areas of Dunrobin to its eligibility map.

People living in these areas of Dunrobin are eligible for provincial disaster relief. (Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing)

One of two areas added to the province's disaster relief eligibility map this week. (Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing)

People living in a strip of south Ottawa are also eligible for tornado relief, as are people in the Calabogie, Sharbot Lake and Stones Lake areas.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said last month anyone who plans to apply to the program should keep receipts and take photos of the damage to their property.