Volunteers turned away in Dunrobin
Confusion as police, city send different messages to people hoping to help with tornado cleanup
After a few hours of confusion, the City of Ottawa is confirming it is indeed looking for volunteers to help clean up after Friday's tornado in Dunrobin.
The city is asking volunteers to check in at West Carleton Secondary School to register with a volunteer coordinator.
The Arlington Woods community in Nepean is not yet safe for volunteers, the city said.
In Gatineau, donations of clothing, personal hygiene products and non-perishable food are being accepted and distributed from the former Sears store at Galeries de Hull between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, those hours shift from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gatineau officials said that's the best way for people to help for now.
Some turned away
An update posted Monday night on the City of Ottawa's storm information page asked for volunteers to check in at West Carleton Secondary School on Tuesday.
But when a CBC News reporter showed up at the school at 8 a.m., volunteers were being told by police the area was not ready for the general public to help.
The officer in charge said only skilled workers with expertise in certain fields were needed.
By 10:30 a.m. the City of Ottawa's media relations department corrected that message, and confirmed the general public is indeed being asked to volunteer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.