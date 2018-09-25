Volunteers turned away in Dunrobin

After a few hours of confusion, the City of Ottawa is confirming it is indeed looking for volunteers to help clean up after Friday's tornado in Dunrobin.

The city is asking volunteers to check in at West Carleton Secondary School to register with a volunteer coordinator.

The Arlington Woods community in Nepean is not yet safe for volunteers, the city said.

In Gatineau, donations of clothing, personal hygiene products and non-perishable food are being accepted and distributed from the former Sears store at Galeries de Hull between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, those hours shift from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gatineau officials said that's the best way for people to help for now.

Some turned away

An update posted Monday night on the City of Ottawa's storm information page asked for volunteers to check in at West Carleton Secondary School on Tuesday.

But when a CBC News reporter showed up at the school at 8 a.m., volunteers were being told by police the area was not ready for the general public to help.

The officer in charge said only skilled workers with expertise in certain fields were needed.

By 10:30 a.m. the City of Ottawa's media relations department corrected that message, and confirmed the general public is indeed being asked to volunteer.