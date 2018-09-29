Dunrobin residents raise concerns on post-tornado cleanup

People affected by the tornado in Dunrobin got a chance to ask questions of City of Ottawa officials, hydro utilities and non-profits such as the Red Cross at an information meeting Saturday at West-Carleton Secondary School as they continue to navigate through the devastation.

Security, insurance and where to put garbage and debris were some of the top concerns. Several meetings are being held around the city.

Michael Stieber wanted to know more about debris cleanup on his 70-acre farm where his home is now dilapidated and his barn and workshop were decimated.

'Hard to cope'

"There's a lot of debris scattered all over my property and adjacent properties. It's not quite clear to me how and who. It is beyond my ability to clean it up and I'm not quite sure who, whether I will get any help to clean it up," said Steiber.

Michael Stieber has lived on his farm in Dunrobin for 35 years and it is now destroyed after the tornado. (Krystalle Ramlakhn/CBC)

Stieber feels fortunate to be able to stay with his son in Kanata for now.

"It's hard to cope with, but my wife is very strong, so I think we are coping OK," he said.

Pierre Poirier, manager of security emergency management with the City of Ottawa, says the city is hearing a lot of questions about what people should do with tree stumps and branches. He said people in Dunrobin can put debris on their front curb by 9 a.m. and it should get picked up. He said the city continues to coordinate with staff and hundreds of volunteers to help people clean up.

How communities will rebuild

"And really, that's kind of almost another way of them talking about the future … and that really has to be probably the broader concept here is that 'how am I going to rebuild my individual life, reach a new normal and how are we going to rebuild the new community?' And the trees and the canopies are a very important part of that," said Poirier.

Pierre Poirier, manager of security emergency management with the City of Ottawa, says the meeting was a way for people to have access to all the officials they might need to talk to at once. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Others asked about security around people's homes that have been ripped open and the potential for non-homeowners to have access as the police presence will eventually get pulled back. City officials say private security has been hired to handle that.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada was also on hand answering questions, something Dubrobin resident Brigid Whitnall was happy to see as people start to get dollar amounts from their insurance companies.

"It's a scary amount of money and you don't want to fritter it away. And there's going to be so much money spent on the demolition and the clean up ... we want to make sure we have money left to properly build and furnish our homes," said Whitnall.

Environmental concerns

She said there have been daily update as West-Carleton Secondary School, which she appreciates. The city says people who still need help can always visit the community support centres such as the ones at the Nepean Sportsplex or the West-Carleton Secondary School or by calling 311.

About 150 people attended the post-tornado information meeting in Dunrobin Saturday. (Krystalle Ramlakhan)

There were some concerns about the environment and ground water with insulation and debris swirling around after the destruction from the tornado. City staff say they are starting to look at waterways and they will look into a more fulsome plan starting Monday. Staff have already inspected some playgrounds and sand and closed off some that may be contaminated.

People are being shy coming in because they feel that they're labelled … just come. — Sharon Roper, West Carleton Food Access Centre

People coordinating clothing and food donations attended the meeting and urged people to go to the West Carleton Client Service Centre on Carp Road.

Sharon Roper with the West Carleton Food Access Centre says the centre isn't just serving its regular clients right now, but those affected by the tornado too.

Dunrobin resident Brigid Whitnall raised the issue of how people should handle their insurance pay outs at the information meeting. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"People are being shy coming in because they feel that they're labelled … just come. We're there. We'll give you a hug. We don't ask any questions," said Roper.

The centre will also be giving out Thanksgiving dinners for those who sign up and have gift certificates, toiletries, pet food, household supplies, diapers, and some medical supplies to give out — all free of charge.