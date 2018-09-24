Skip to Main Content
Officials provide update on tornado aftermath in Dunrobin

City officials are expected to provide a Monday morning update on the aftermath of a tornado that struck the west Ottawa community of Dunrobin on Friday.

Briefing expected this morning

On Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, Brian Lowden sits on an overturned boat in his backyard among debris left by a tornado that hit Dunrobin two days earlier. The storm tore roofs off homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The exact time of the briefing Monday morning is unknown.

It's expected to happen after a closed-door meeting with residents.

More to come.

