Dunrobin hockey team wins $100K for tornado relief efforts

A peewee hockey team from West Carleton has won the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup and its $100,000 grand prize, which the team plans to put toward the tornado disaster relief efforts in Dunrobin.

The West Carleton Warriors from Dunrobin, a rural community in Ottawa's west end, were announced as winners during a surprise skate celebration at Dow's Lake Saturday.

"The West Carleton Warriors' passion for their community is inspiring. Their dedication was truly impressive," said James Hodge, a spokesperson for Chevrolet Canada.

Over 300 teams from across Canada submitted videos of good deeds they have done. The West Carleton Warriors entered a video of the team helping their community after a destructive tornado tore through their hometown in September 2018.

The West Carleton Warriors celebrated their prize after a skating event in Ottawa Saturday. (Supplied)

Making a difference

The West Carleton Warriors collected books and monetary donations for families affected by the disaster.

They raised over $4,000 for relief efforts and volunteered at a community holiday party where they acted as Christmas elves, passing out presents to the many families in need.

"Through their selfless actions and volunteerism, the West Carleton Warriors demonstrated the kind and generous spirit of Ottawa's youth," said Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

"Even as they coped with the devastating aftermath of the tornados in their own community, this passionate group of young people sought to help their neighbours and make a difference."

Thr prize will be donated to the West Carleton Disaster Relief Fund.