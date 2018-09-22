Freelance journalist helps rescue dog stuck in Dunrobin rubble

While covering the devastation in Ottawa's Dunrobin neighbourhood Friday evening, freelance journalist Matt Day found himself involved in an unlikely rescue.

With the sun quickly setting and several homes reduced to rubble by a tornado, he helped pull Charlie, a young beagle, to safety.

Day was interviewing a family whose home was destroyed by the tornado when a neighbour ran over, telling him the dog was in trouble.

Day and other members of the media used lights from their phones and cameras to help find Charlie.

'Just trying to help'

"We have a job to do as media, but at the same time we're providing light, so they can actually see where the dog is," Day told CBC Ottawa Friday night.

"We're just trying to help anyway possible."

Charlie looked rough, he said, but he was alive.

"The dog was very shaken up, but to the credit of the neighbours who knew the dog, they got it out. And the dog seemed to be OK," Day said.

Day said he's been in contact with the family on Twitter and they are really grateful.

"It's just complete devastation. Some people lost everything," he said.

"They're just very grateful that, in a time of complete destruction, something is salvageable — especially a life."