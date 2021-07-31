Crash near Constance Bay sends 6 to hospital

Six people were hospitalized Saturday after a two-vehicle crash near Constance Bay in Ottawa's rural west end, paramedics say.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Constance Bay and Dunrobin roads, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Three women were taken to The Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre, while three children were taken to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

No details have been provided about their injuries.

A seventh person at the scene refused to be transported to hospital, paramedics said.

As of 6 p.m., Dunrobin Road was still closed between Kinburn Side Road and Kilmaurs Side Road.