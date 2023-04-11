1 dead in single-vehicle collision in rural east Ottawa

A 21-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Dunning Road on Saturday, Ottawa police say.

At about 6:55 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on Dunning Road between French Hill Road and Beaton Road, which is about 10 kilometres east of Orléans, police said.

The driver succumbed to his injuries in hospital, according to police.

Police are investigating and want to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of the collision.