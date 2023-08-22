Residents make waves over Dundonald Park splash pad

Centretown residents are calling on the city to rethink its plan to build a new splash pad in Dundonald Park, citing concerns that it lacks a broader vision for the space.

Aaron Cayer, co-owner of Birling Skateboard Shop on Somerset Street and a member of the Chinatown BIA, started a petition that garnered over 200 signatures and will go before city council Wednesday.

In the call for support, Cayer writes that the $500,000 in funding for the downtown splash pad should be reallocated "to fund a broader infrastructure plan."

"I think inherently a splash pad done in isolation isn't a great idea," Cayer said. "In no way am I against a splash pad. I think if we're going to do something. it should be part of a plan."

Cayer said that plan should include a multi-purpose space that would serve more than just families and young kids.

He suggested creating a functional space for adults with special needs or a splash pad that can accommodate skateboarders in the off-season.

"I really hope that the councillor takes a pause. Like a splash pad could be … a really great component of a redevelopment," Cayer said.

No plans to pause project

Coun. Ariel Troster is sticking to the plan, which was initially proposed by former councillor Catherine McKenney.

"I don't want to pause a project any further because it's been discussed for years and at this point, we're set to break ground next spring so the kids can actually go to the splash pad in the summer," Troster said.

Troster said residents she's spoken with really want a splash pad in this space: many don't have air conditioning and "cooling options" in this part of the city are lacking.

"The two proposed locations in the park that we have for the splash pad, neither of them would have involved the removal of trees and it's simply adding an amenity that people in the community have been asking for," Troster said.

Plans are in place to offer further public consultation on the project when it's posted on the city's Engage Ottawa site.

Troster said a survey will be available for residents to give feedback on the designs for the splash pad and suggestions for other improvements to the park at the same time.

Residents divided on location

Mike Fraser, who has lived in the area for 30 years, has seen the park become a more family-friendly place over the years. The splash pad, he said, will encourage further change in that direction.

"It's just a wonderful addition," Fraser said.

Many residents agree but some remain undecided on whether Dundonald Park is the right location for the amenity.

"Whether a splash pad is best placed here or McNabb, a park around the corner … I have mixed feelings," said Drew Meerveld, a parent and area resident.

One concern he raised about building the pad at Dundonald is that it could take away from the space itself — or from the other people who use it.

"If that balance is going to be thrown off by a splash pad so that it's only families that feel welcome and maybe not unhoused folks or folks of more socio-economically diverse backgrounds, then that might be something we want to look at," Meerveld said.

Daycare provider Tatiana Capstick brings her kids to the park regularly and said Dundonald doesn't seem to be the right fit for a splash pad.

"I think it would be far more appropriate at McNabb where there is much more space," Capstick said. "There's a wading pool already there."

Others are concerned about the heritage of Dundonald Park.

Brian Beavan, chair of the Centretown Community Association's trees and greenspace and sustainability committee, has helped take care of the gardens in the park for the past few years.

"This park was developed in 1905. It's basically designed with a perimeter of hard trees with central gardens," he said. "That basic structure has persevered for 118 years."

That means some of the trees are over 100 years old. Beavan said as long as the construction of the splash pad won't interfere with them, or sight lines for the garden, he thinks it's a great idea.

"What we've learned in five years is that the best way to make this an elegant park is to have people coming to it because they want to use it."