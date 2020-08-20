Skip to Main Content
Dump truck wedged under Hwy 417 overpass finally freed
Ottawa

The box of a dump truck somehow became wedged under the Palladium Drive overpass on Highway 417 late Thursday morning, slowing traffic in the area.

Driver suffered minor injuries in collision, OPP said

CBC News ·
The dump truck became wedged under the Palladium Drive overpass on Highway 417 Thursday morning. It was freed by mid-afternoon. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

Eastbound traffic was restricted to the far left lane of the Queensway as emergency crews worked to free the large box from underneath the overpass.

The ramp from Palladium to the eastbound lanes of the 417 was also closed.

Workers were able to free the dump truck from the overpass around 3:15 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say the truck's driver suffered minor injuries. Police are investigating the crash.

