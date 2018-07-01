Duck magret with wild rice and garlic scape salad

Looking for a unique recipe for a backyard summer barbecue?

Dave Neil of the The Piggy Market in Westboro came up with this Canada Day-inspired recipe.

"I was trying to think Canada Day. What are some iconic Canadian flavours? What do we have here all the time?" Neil said on CBC's All In A Day.

Neil used that inspiration to create this duck magret and wild rice salad recipe.

Much of the preparation is done the day before to make for an easy second day of grilling on the back porch.

Ingredients

250 g of wild rice.

6 garlic scapes.

1 shallot.

1/2 pint of cherry tomatoes — you can mix the colours to give it a little visual pop.

1/2 of a garden cucumber.

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar.

1/4 bunch (about 12 stems) of Italian parsley.

1 raw duck magret.

100 grams of Louis d'Or cheese.

A few leaves of boston bib or red oak lettuce.

Instructions

The day before:

Cook the wild rice using package instructions or, bring one cup of wild rice to the boil with 4 cups of water. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook uncovered until water is almost gone. Cover and let sit 30 minutes. Cool and season with salt. While wild rice is cooking, season the duck magret with salt. Let sit at room temperature at least 30 minutes. Peel and finely slice the shallot into thin strips. In a bowl, add 1/8 tsp salt and 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar to the shallots and let sit for about an hour. Wash cucumber and cherry tomatoes. Quarter cherry tomatoes and place in a large bowl. Peel the cucumber so that you have dark green strips of the skin running down the sides. Cut in half, scoop out seeds, and thinly slice the cucumber, adding it to the bowl with the cherry tomatoes. Discard the cucumber seeds. Wash and dice the garlic scapes. This will be tricky as they curl. Place in a bowl and keep close to the stove. Sear the magret using a saute pan. Place the duck breast skin side down in the cold pan. Turn your element on to medium heat and slowly render out the duck fat, crisping the skin. Once the skin is golden brown but the duck has barely started to cook, remove it from the pan and turn the heat to low. Add diced garlic scapes to the duck fat and cook for five minutes on low heat. Pick parsley leaves off stems, wash and chop fine. Place all ingredients except the duck into one bowl. Include the duck fat from the scapes and the vinegar from the shallots as your salad dressing. Mix thoroughly, and refrigerate the salad overnight. Separately refrigerate the duck overnight as well, keeping in mind it is still raw.

Day of: