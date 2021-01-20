Dry Christmas tree fuelled fatal fire south of Ottawa

A dry Christmas tree has been identified as the accelerant in a house fire that killed four people in Oxford Mills, Ont., earlier this month, investigators say.

The fatal fire occurred in the early evening of Jan. 10, when two residents of the home were getting ready for dinner with two guests, according to the Office of the Fire Marshal of Ontario.

Something, likely faulty tree lights, sparked the fire, which quickly spread from the tree to the log cabin-style home on Stone Road.

"A dry Christmas tree is a major fire hazard as it can spark and catch fire and became extremely hot," said Kristy Denette, public information officer with the fire marshal.

She said damage to the home was so extensive that investigators couldn't determine whether the smoke detector was in working order.

Denette said as an accelerant, a dry Christmas tree can have the same effect as 200 litres of gasoline.

"Our message here for people is if you have a dry Christmas tree in your house, to get rid of it immediately and place it well [away] from your residence."

A dry Christmas tree also caused a fire in Halton Hills that claimed the life of one other person on Dec. 28, the fire marshal said.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/ONFireMarshal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONFireMarshal</a> & Office of the Chief Coroner have determined dry Christmas trees caused two recent fatal fires in Ontario. Five people have lost their lives. A dry tree can catch fire & spread in seconds. Trees must be watered frequently & dry trees removed asap. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firesafety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firesafety</a> <a href="https://t.co/PH6oVgd4rh">pic.twitter.com/PH6oVgd4rh</a> —@ONFireMarshal

Between 2010 and 2019, dry Christmas trees caused 46 fires in Ontario, Denette said. Twelve of those were sparked by decorative lights with faulty wiring.

Denette advises people to inspect their Christmas lights annually, and to check government websites for possible recalls.

Oxford Mills is about 10 kilometres south of Kemptville, Ont., and 60 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.