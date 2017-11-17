Supervised injection trailer in ByWard Market to get permanent home

A new, permanent supervised injection site will be built in the ByWard Market, replacing the one currently operating out of a cramped, converted construction trailer in the parking lot of the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter on Murray Street.

Ontario's Minister of Health Christine Elliot was in Ottawa on Tuesday when she made the $2 million announcement, which also included an additional $5.1 million for drug and mental health services.

The Ottawa Inner City Health trailer began taken clients in November 2017 as a stopgap measure because of the severity and increase in opioid overdoses.

Demand grew for the site when the deadly drug fentanyl began surfacing in the city's illicit drug supply. By March of this year, the trailer had nearly 50,000 visits since its opening.

"With this funding, our government is keeping our promise to make mental health and addictions a priority" Elliott said.

Wendy Muckle, the executive director of Ottawa Inner City Health, says the new permanent injection site will add two badly needed booths for clients, in addition to more space to offer programs and treatments. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

'Great to have a proper facility'

Wendy Muckle, Ottawa Inner City Health's executive director, said the new facility will be located next door to the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter at 256 King Edward Ave., with the entrance at the back of the building — next to the parking lot where the trailer is located.

"Obviously we are pleased," she said. "Living out of a construction trailer was never our intention and it will be great to have a proper facility for the services we offer."

The new facility will be in the basement of the Shepherds of Good Hope-owned building and be larger than the trailer, adding two more injection booths from the current 12.

Muckle said the new site will also have a dedicated clinical room to apply dressings. At the trailer it is done in an open area with little privacy for clients. Community partners have also offered to fund additional care services, but right now there is no room.

"It will be great to have a little more capacity which we desperately need right now," Muckle said.

The new site will have a tele-medicine program that will match clients with infectious disease experts at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital to provide advise to those with soft-tissue infections.

Elliot heard services 'necessary to save lives'

After winning the election last year, the Progressive Conservative government conducted a review of supervised injection sites, saying they wanted to consult with health experts and would continue funding them if they had the evidence on their effectiveness.

Ottawa Inner City Health sent several injection site users to Toronto when Elliot conducted her review of the sites.

Eliot said those discussions helped solidify for her the need for consumption sites and the help they provide.

"I met with people with lived experience and they told me in no uncertain terms that these services were necessary to save lives," she said. "It takes a long time to build trust and they take a negative view of conventional medicine so they need a place where they will be treated with respect and compassion and that was something of a surprise to me."

Muckle said while she would love to be in the new building by December, it will most likely open sometime next year.