Drug use damaged Shannon Sargent's heart, pathologist testifies

The forensic pathologist who examined Shannon Sargent's body hours after she died in her cell at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) in 2016 told a coroner's inquest that Sargent's heart had been damaged by chronic drug use.

"In my opinion, the cause of death for Ms. Sargent was cardiac complications of chronic intravenous drug abuse in a woman with recent cocaine use," Dr. Charis Kepron testified Tuesday, quoting from the autopsy report she composed on July 20, 2016.

Hours before Sargent's death, the Indigenous woman had been taken to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital but did not receive medical attention there. Instead, the correctional officers who escorted her returned to the Innes Road jail with photocopies of Sargent's discharge documents from an earlier hospital visit.

"Ms. Sargent was known to have struggled with substance use over the years. She was known to be an intravenous drug user," Kepron told the inquest, which is being conducted by video conference.

"She had had a number of previous hospital admissions for various infectious complications of intravenous drug use."

'Potentially life-threatening' condition

Among those complications was infective endocarditis, an inflammation of the heart caused by an infection of its valves or inner lining, a condition Kepron described as "potentially life-threatening."

Sargent had also suffered from episodes of septic arthritis and bacteremia, when bacteria is detectable in the bloodstream.

"These were all felt to be secondary to injecting substances with either dirty needles or needles that weren't sterile at the time," Kepron said.

Sargent was brought to the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre around 3 p.m. on July 19, 2016. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

The autopsy revealed Sargent's heart was abnormally large for a biological female of her age, a condition that can be exacerbated by the use of stimulants such as cocaine or methamphetamines. Kepron also discovered scarring of the heart tissue consistent with infective endocarditis.

A toxicology test revealed trace amounts of cocaine in Sargent's blood at the time of her death, though it's difficult to determine from such tests when the drug was last used or in what amounts, Kepron told the inquest.

"Any amount of cocaine can potentially trigger a cardiac arrhythmia … and some of these arrhythmias can be fatal," she testified.

Heart surgery 13 days earlier

Sargent had been admitted to hospital on May 23, 2016, complaining of fever and back pain. Doctors found evidence of congestive heart failure, and on July 7 — just 13 days before her death at OCDC — she underwent open-heart surgery at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute to have her aortic valve replaced.

She was discharged on July 15, but four days later was back in police custody after missing a court appearance. Ottawa police escorted her to hospital because she was complaining of chest pain, and at about 3 p.m. took her to OCDC.

Three hours later, a team of three correctional officers escorted Sargent to hospital for the second time that day.

According to Kepron, there was no indication from the autopsy that Sargent's recent surgery contributed to her death.

"The most reasonable explanation for the heart findings was intravenous drug use," she testified.

Sargent was escorted back to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital on the evening of July 19, 2016, but did not receive medical attention during that visit. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

OCDC superintendent testifies

On Tuesday the inquest also heard from OCDC superintendent Christian Richer, who in July 2016 was the sergeant in charge of the jail's female wing.

He told the inquest that while Sargent "didn't look well" when she first arrived at OCDC that afternoon, "we didn't think she was in immediate medical distress or anything like that."

Richer denied OCDC nurse Diane Longmuir's earlier testimony that he had pushed back when she recommended Sargent be returned to hospital for further medical assessment.

"That conversation didn't happen," said Richer, who also testified Longmuir never told him about Sargent's recent surgery.

Like previous witnesses, Richer said he'd never in his 20-year career seen a patient escorted to hospital without being triaged, as Sargent was that evening.

The inquest, which is mandatory under the Coroners Act because Sargent died while in custody, is expected to hear from approximately 25 witnesses over 10 days. The jury can make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances, but the process is not a punitive one.

Dr. Robert Reddoch is presiding over the inquest. Testimony is expected to end Friday.