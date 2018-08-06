OPP investigating drowning near Cobden, Ont.

Provincial police are investigating what they are deeming a drowning after an 18-year-old woman failed to resurface while swimming in a lake.

According to an OPP news release, the woman was swimming with her family Sunday afternoon at Logos Land Resort in Cobden, Ont., about 20 kilometres northwest of Renfrew.

After she failed to resurface, lifeguards were called to search for her, police said, but they were unable to find her.

The OPP's underwater recovery unit was then called in to assist in the search but has also been unable to locate her.

Police are now deeming the incident a drowning. The resort has been closed while they investigate.