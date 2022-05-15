Gatineau man dead after drowning in Mississippi River

Police are investigating after a Gatineau, Que., man drowned Sunday morning just west of Ottawa.

Officers with Lanark County OPP were called to the small village of Blakeney, Ont., on the Mississippi River at around 9:45 a.m.

When they arrived, the man was already dead, OPP said in a Sunday afternoon press release. He was later identified as 25-year-old Pascal Bredin of Gatineau.

Bredin drowned in a fast-moving stretch of the river, police said.

Local police, fire officials, and paramedics are all taking part in the investigation.

Blakeney is approximately 60 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.