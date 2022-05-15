Gatineau man dead after drowning in Mississippi River
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., drowned Sunday morning in the village of Blakeney, Ont.
Officers with Lanark County OPP were called to the small village of Blakeney, Ont., on the Mississippi River at around 9:45 a.m.
When they arrived, the man was already dead, OPP said in a Sunday afternoon press release. He was later identified as 25-year-old Pascal Bredin of Gatineau.
Bredin drowned in a fast-moving stretch of the river, police said.
Local police, fire officials, and paramedics are all taking part in the investigation.
Blakeney is approximately 60 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.