Gatineau police search for body of man believed drowned in quarry

City of Gatineau police are searching the waters of a quarry in the Aylmer area after receiving reports of a man drowning there.

A spokesperson from the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau said police received a call Thursday night around 8:50 p.m about the disappearance of a man at the quarry on the corner of Vanier Road and Pink Road in Gatineau.

Divers are searching the quarry and the operation is ongoing, the release says.

Police have previously identified the quarry as a problem area where partiers and swimmers frequently trespass.

In 2011, a 22-year-old man died after jumping from a cliff into the waters of the quarry and failing to resurface.