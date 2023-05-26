2 arrested after drone loaded with contraband intercepted near Kingston prison

Police say two people from Montreal are facing charges after they were caught trying to fly a drone loaded with contraband into the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Officers were called to a parking lot near Bath and Gardiners roads around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, where they found a 29-year-old and a 32-year-old attempting to pilot the drone onto prison property a short distance away, according to Const. Anthony Colangeli.

A "large quantity" of tobacco, marijuana and hash was seized, he wrote in an email.

Collins Bay has been a hotspot for drone smuggling and Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said a single flight can carry contraband worth up to $100,000.

A CBC investigation found the number of drone drops has risen steadily over the past five years, hitting at least 99 last year alone.

Officials with the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers have described the situation as an "emergency" and a serious threat to the health and safety of correctional officers, adding they've been asking for tools to tackle the issue for more than a decade.

CSC pledged to spend $6 million installing radar at six facilities, including Collins Bay, by March 2022, but the union said so far it's only in place at one site in Quebec, where it's still in a testing phase.

The correctional service said it has "counter-drone measures" in place at "many" institutions, but declined to share any specifics, citing safety and security.

Police said both people arrested near Collins Bay on Sunday were charged with delivering contraband to an inmate under the Corrections and Conditional Release Act.

They're also jointly charged with distributing more than 30 grams of cannabis, along with mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

Colangeli said the 29-year-old "became combative" with officers during the arrest and a stun gun was used.

That person was also charged with five counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of obstructing a peace officer, according to police.