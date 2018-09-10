Skip to Main Content
Stunt trouble: Police slam brakes on excessive speeders
New

Stunt trouble: Police slam brakes on excessive speeders

Police charged more than a dozen people with stunt driving in Ottawa over the weekend after they were clocked going more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

More than a dozen drivers lose licences, rides over weekend

CBC News ·
Police seized seven motorcycles over the weekend, including this one. In all, 13 drivers were charged with stunt driving in Ottawa. (OPP)

Police charged more than a dozen people with stunt driving over the weekend in Ottawa after they were clocked going more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Ontario Provincial Police seized seven motorcycles and five other vehicles between Friday night and early Sunday morning.

In one instance, a motorcyclist was observed performing a wheelie at excessive speed on the Queensway near Nicholas Street, OPP said. 

Police also charged two Quebec drivers after spotting six high-end vehicles racing.

The next night, two motorcyclists were nabbed doing just under 200 km/h. 

Under Ontario's stunt driving law, drivers caught going more than 50 km/h over the posted limit lose both their vehicles and their licences for seven days.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us