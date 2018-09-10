Stunt trouble: Police slam brakes on excessive speeders

Police charged more than a dozen people with stunt driving over the weekend in Ottawa after they were clocked going more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Ontario Provincial Police seized seven motorcycles and five other vehicles between Friday night and early Sunday morning.

In one instance, a motorcyclist was observed performing a wheelie at excessive speed on the Queensway near Nicholas Street, OPP said.

Police also charged two Quebec drivers after spotting six high-end vehicles racing.

The next night, two motorcyclists were nabbed doing just under 200 km/h.

Under Ontario's stunt driving law, drivers caught going more than 50 km/h over the posted limit lose both their vehicles and their licences for seven days.