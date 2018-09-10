New
Stunt trouble: Police slam brakes on excessive speeders
Police charged more than a dozen people with stunt driving in Ottawa over the weekend after they were clocked going more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.
More than a dozen drivers lose licences, rides over weekend
Ontario Provincial Police seized seven motorcycles and five other vehicles between Friday night and early Sunday morning.
In one instance, a motorcyclist was observed performing a wheelie at excessive speed on the Queensway near Nicholas Street, OPP said.
Police also charged two Quebec drivers after spotting six high-end vehicles racing.
The next night, two motorcyclists were nabbed doing just under 200 km/h.
Under Ontario's stunt driving law, drivers caught going more than 50 km/h over the posted limit lose both their vehicles and their licences for seven days.