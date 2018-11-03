Crash closes eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Odessa, Ont., after a crash involving a vehicle heading in the wrong direction.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. just east of the Odessa On Route service centre.

It involved a vehicle that was heading west in the highway's eastbound lanes, said OPP Const. Juliane Porritt.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, Porritt said. She did not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

As of 5:30 p.m., the highway's eastbound lanes were still closed from County Road 6 to Highway 38 and would be shut down for an "extended period," OPP said in a media advisory.

Drivers are being advised to take other routes. Odessa is approximately 20 kilometres west of Kingston, Ont.