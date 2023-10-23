Content
Ottawa

Driver suffers 'life-altering' injuries in crash near Pembroke

The driver of a pickup truck suffered “life-altering” injuries after a single-vehicle collision near Pembroke early Monday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Collision happened around 5:15 a.m. Monday

CBC News ·
A close up shot of an OPP cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene near Pembroke at about 5:15 a.m. Monday. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

At about 5:15 a.m., police were called to a crash on Highway 41 between Saars Lane and Sawmill Road.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock cut," OPP said in a news release.

The driver was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, the release said.

Highway 41 is currently closed between Highway 17 and Whitewater Road.

