Driver killed in crash near Pembroke

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon just southeast of Pembroke, Ont.

Police and local paramedics were called to the scene of the crash on Beachburg Road at around 12:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

As of 1:30 p.m., Beachburg Road was still closed between Westmeath and Finchley roads.

The investigation continues.