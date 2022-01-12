Driver killed in crash near Pembroke
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Beachburg Road, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Beachburg Road
Police and local paramedics were called to the scene of the crash on Beachburg Road at around 12:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.
As of 1:30 p.m., Beachburg Road was still closed between Westmeath and Finchley roads.
The investigation continues.