Driver killed, passenger injured in Hwy. 401 crash

One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The collision, which happened on the highway's eastbound lanes in South Stormont township, occurred just before 6 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said, while the passenger was airlifted to hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.

The driver's name has not been released.

As of Saturday afternoon, Highway 401 remained closed to traffic in both directions between Dickinson Road and Upper Canada Road.

OPP is currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.