Driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer near Brockville

Provincial police say a 65-year-old man from the Cardinal, Ont., area is dead after a head-on collision near Brockville, Ont.

According to the OPP, at around 1 p.m. on Friday, a tractor-trailer and an SUV collided on County Road 29, which runs between Brockville and Smiths Falls, Ont.

Officers said the man driving the SUV was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was "not seriously hurt," police added.

County Road 29 was closed for several hours during the police investigation but reopened Friday night, the OPP said.

Officers are asking any witnesses or people with dashcam video to contact the Leeds OPP as they continue to investigate the crash.