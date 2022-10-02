Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Driver killed in crash at western Quebec raceway

Officers were called to the Luskville Dragway just after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a release Sunday afternoon from the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the Luskville Dragway

Police in Western Quebec say a racer was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash at the Luskville Dragway, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday at the Luskville Dragway in western Quebec, police say.

Officers were called to the racetrack just after 2 p.m., according to a release Sunday afternoon from the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

The dragway about 40 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa had been hosting the finals of the Canadian Bracket Super Tour this weekend.

The driver crashed during a race and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was injured

The name of the racer has not been released.

The track has been closed, and an investigation is underway, police said.

