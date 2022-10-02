Driver killed in crash at western Quebec raceway

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday at the Luskville Dragway in western Quebec, police say.

Officers were called to the racetrack just after 2 p.m., according to a release Sunday afternoon from the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

The dragway about 40 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa had been hosting the finals of the Canadian Bracket Super Tour this weekend.

The driver crashed during a race and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was injured

The name of the racer has not been released.

The track has been closed, and an investigation is underway, police said.