Minivan driver killed in North Glengarry crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in North Glengarry Township.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a northbound minvan on County Road 20 collided with a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction just south of the town of Apple Hill, Ont., approximately 90 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

The driver of the minivan, the vehicle's lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The pickup truck driver was unhurt, OPP said. No names have been released.

As of 4 p.m., detours were in place on County Road 20 between County Road 25 and Kenyon Concession Road 1, police said.

The investigation continues.