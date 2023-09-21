Driver in fatal east-end collision charged with impaired driving

Ottawa police have charged the sole survivor of a horrific collision that killed two others at the corner of Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard last month.

Shallen McKay, 32, is facing two charges of impaired operation causing death and two charges of dangerous operation causing death, as well as operation while prohibited, breach of probation and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

The charges relate to a crash on Aug. 2 that left two vehicles fiery crumpled wrecks, knocked down a traffic light and spread debris across the east-end intersection. Two men died in one vehicle, while the driver of the other was extricated by firefighters.

The charges against McKay have not been proven in court.

A family member told CBC that McKay suffered extensive injuries, including multiple broken bones and internal injuries, and was temporarily in a coma.

CBC has reported that McKay has a previous conviction of impaired driving dating back to 2018. According to court documents, her blood alcohol concentration exceeded Ontario's legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

She was sentenced to 30 days intermittent in jail and to probation, as well as a 12-month driving prohibition.

According to court documents accessed last month, she was also facing several other more recent charges relating to separate incidents, including mischief, uttering threats and assault.

Police confirmed last month that a woman in her 30s was driving northbound on St. Laurent when she collided with another vehicle heading west on Montreal Road. They said early indications suggested the northbound vehicle went through a red light.

At the time, they already reported suspecting that alcohol and speed were factors in the collision.

Two men, aged 41 and 44, died at the scene while the woman was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.