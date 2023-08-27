Driver dead after colliding with home in Tyendinaga township Sunday morning
A driver is dead after colliding with a single family home in Tyendinaga Township, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Police said the driver hit a home in the community 70 kilometres west of downtown Kingston, at around 4 a.m., at a high speed.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Although the house sustained significant damage, police said no one inside was injured.
York Road is currently closed from Upper Slash Road to Young Road while investigators work to analyze the scene.