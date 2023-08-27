Driver dead after colliding with home in Shannonville

A driver is dead after colliding with a single-family home in Shannonville, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said the driver hit a home at a high speed at around 4 a.m. in the community located 70 kilometres west of downtown Kingston.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Although the house sustained significant damage, police said no one inside was injured.

York Road is currently closed from Upper Slash Road to Young Road while investigators analyze the scene.