Driver charged in fatal collision with Westboro pedestrian

The driver in a collision that killed a pedestrian earlier this month in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood faces four charges, police say.

The driver was allegedly fleeing police when they struck and killed a 46-year-old pedestrian on the evening of April 15, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The SIU, Ontario's police watchdog, is investigating.

Ottawa police say the charges include one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, flight from police, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Under Canada's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Schedule I substances include opiates, amphetamines, cocaine and others.

The charges were laid at court earlier this month, police said in an email, adding they won't release the name of the accused because the investigation is ongoing.

Details of the collision

The man was crossing the intersection at Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue when he was hit by a car that was allegedly fleeing police, according to the SIU.

The SIU said an Ottawa police officer had spotted the "vehicle of interest," a Honda Civic, near Shillington Avenue in the city's Carlington neighbourhood earlier that evening.

It remains unclear why Ottawa police were interested in the vehicle and whether officers were in active pursuit when the pedestrian was hit.

The SIU said the officer, who was in an unmarked vehicle, began to follow the vehicle of interest and — along with other officers — tried to pull it over.

The driver fled and struck the man, who was rushed to hospital and ended up in an intensive care unit, according to the SIU. He died on the morning of April 21.