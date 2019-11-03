Driver charged after colliding with police cruiser — twice

A Mississauga, Ont., man faces 10 charges — including impaired driving — after he allegedly collided with the same police cruiser twice in roughly 15 minutes.

OPP officers were following a westbound vehicle on Highway 401 near Maitland, Ont., on Saturday morning when the driver collided with a marked cruiser.

The driver then fled the scene, police said.

A short time later, the same driver collided with the same OPP cruiser and another vehicle on County Road 15, south of the highway.

The suspect, the officer, and two people in the other vehicle all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 21-year-old faces charges under both the criminal code and the Highway Traffic Act.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., on Sunday. County Road 15 was closed for approximately seven hours after the crash, OPP said.