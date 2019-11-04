Wakeup call: Teen driver plows car into Embrun bedroom

An 18-year-old driver has been charged after a car plowed into the basement bedroom of a home in Embrun, Ont., early Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said there were no serious injuries, though the driver of the car was taken to Winchester District Memorial Hospital after the collision.

Pictures from the scene show the front end of a black Toyota Camry dangling less than a metre above the pillows on a bed in the home's basement.

Police could not confirm whether anyone was in the bedroom when the crash occurred.

The woman driving the vehicle has been charged with careless driving.