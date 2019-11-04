Skip to Main Content
Wakeup call: Teen driver plows car into Embrun bedroom
An 18-year-old driver has been charged after a car plowed into the basement bedroom of a home in Embrun, Ont., early Sunday morning.

Photo shows vehicle's front end dangling above bed

Ontario Provincial Police said the vehicle slammed into the side of the home around 6 a.m. Nov. 3. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police said there were no serious injuries, though the driver of the car was taken to Winchester District Memorial Hospital after the collision.

Pictures from the scene show the front end of a black Toyota Camry dangling less than a metre above the pillows on a bed in the home's basement.

Police could not confirm whether anyone was in the bedroom when the crash occurred. 

The woman driving the vehicle has been charged with careless driving.

