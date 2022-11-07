Man dead after car crashes into tree at Aylmer Marina

Gatineau police say a man in his 20s is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree at the Aylmer Marina early Monday morning.

Police say two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash at the marina entrance around 3 a.m. on Monday.

The driver was pronounced dead in hospital. Police have not released the man's identity.

The area was cordoned off Monday morning as police continued their investigation.