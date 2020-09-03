Drive-thru COVID-19 test centre now taking bookings

Ottawa's new drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre is now taking appointments ahead of its Friday opening, according to The Ottawa Hospital.

The testing site is located at 300 Coventry Rd. in the parking lot of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT) Park. It will begin seeing patients tomorrow at 11:30 a.m., a hospital news release said Thursday.

The testing centre requires people to book online first at the Ottawa Public Health's website.

A maximum of four people per vehicle can be tested and every individual must have their own appointment.

Health officials have said that people with symptoms would be better off going to one of the city's care clinics or the Brewer Park Arena assessment centre, since the new site at RCGT Park will only offer testing, not clinical assessment.

A temporary drive-thru site was set up in March at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, but it closed once the first permanent assessment centre, the Brewer site, opened to the public.