Cumberland church's drive-in services packing them in

An Ottawa church hasn't let COVID-19 — or the frigid winter temperatures — stop it from holding mass and serving the holy communion to parishioners during the pandemic.

Since last summer, St. Faustina church in Cumberland has been offering drive-in services in its parking lot every Sunday.

"It's a source of strength and consolation for them to be able to come and worship God and receive that strength that comes with our faith," said Father Gerard Monaghan, the church's pastor.

"What's important is we are helping people receive the strength of their faith right now."

Places of worship have had to adapt to Ontario's ever-changing pandemic rules. They were able to reopen last June under strict conditions, including limiting gatherings to 30 per cent of their capacity.

Then, under lockdown measures, that maximum dropped to just 10 people, with virtual or drive-in services strongly encouraged.

3 services every Sunday

When regular services became next to impossible, the church got creative.

In addition to posting a weekly sermon online, St. Faustina purchased an FM transmitter. Parishioners pitched in to build an insulated outdoor chapel in the parking lot — Monaghan calls it the COVID chapel — allowing everyone to stay warm while he delivers his sermon three times every Sunday. Then the priest goes from car to car to serve communion.

While parishioners stay safely in their vehicles, Father Gerard Monaghan travels from car to car to serve communion. (Nafi Alibert/Radio-Canada)

The parking lot can accommodate between 50 and 55 vehicles per service, allowing hundreds of parishioners to attend each Sunday.

"Everyone stays in their cars and stays safe, and that's what's critically important for us," Monaghan said.

People haven't let the snow or cold stop them from attending.

Henry Truong belongs to another parish, but makes the trek from Orléans to Cumberland on Sunday mornings to attend mass at St. Faustina in person.

"We can meet people, we can see people, we can see the father, and I think it's great," Truong said. "Better than sitting to watch the TV."