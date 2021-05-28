2 dead in drive-by shooting

Ottawa police say two men are dead and a third is in hospital following a shooting Friday evening on Alta Vista Drive.

Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near Dorion Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

As of 8 p.m. there was still a large police presence at the scene, and police were still looking for suspects.

The killings are the city's fifth and sixth homicides of the year.

Anyone with information can call the Ottawa Police Service's homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.