Recipe
Old-fashioned dried apple cake
Just in time for the peak of apple season, this dried apple cake recipe is for those who appreciate an old-fashioned dessert.
Recipe adapted from a 1911 version
Kingston writer Lindy Mechefske dives into historical recipes in her new cookbook Out of Old Ontario Kitchens. Mechefske was a guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day earlier this week where she shared a recipe for dried apple cake.
The cake is an adaption from a 1911 cookbook, when nearly everything was made from scratch.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of dried apples, soaked overnight. Or 2 cups of fresh cooking apples, cored, peeled and chopped into small hunks.
- 1 cup of fancy molasses.
- 1/4 cup of sugar.
- 1/4 cup of butter, well softened.
- 1 egg, beaten.
- 1/2 cup of buttermilk or soured milk.
- 1 tsp of baking soda.
- 2 cups of all-purpose flour.
- 1 tsp of cinnamon.
- 1/2 tsp of dried ginger.
- 1/2 tsp of allspice.
- A pinch of salt.
Instructions
- Soak dried apples in water overnight. Drain and chop lightly, then simmer in molasses for about 30 minutes. Allow them to cool. If using fresh apples warm molasses to near boiling, remove from heat, mix in apples and let cool.
- Generously butter a bundt cake pan or large ring pan. Preheat oven to 325 F.
- In a separate bowl, beat together sugar and butter. Mix in the egg. Stir in the milk.
- Add the baking soda, flour, spices and salt. Stir and combine. The batter will be stiff.
- Stir in the apple and molasses mixture.
- Pour into the prepared pan.
- Bake for about 45 minutes or until the cake springs back lightly when touched.
- Allow the cake to cool in the pan before serving. Loosen the edges and invert onto a large plate.
- Serve with whipped cream.