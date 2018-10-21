Old-fashioned dried apple cake

Just in time for the peak of apple season, this recipe is for those who appreciate an old-fashioned dessert.

Kingston writer Lindy Mechefske dives into historical recipes in her new cookbook Out of Old Ontario Kitchens. Mechefske was a guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day earlier this week where she shared a recipe for dried apple cake.

The cake is an adaption from a 1911 cookbook, when nearly everything was made from scratch.

Ingredients

1 cup of dried apples, soaked overnight. Or 2 cups of fresh cooking apples, cored, peeled and chopped into small hunks.

1 cup of fancy molasses.

1/4 cup of sugar.

1/4 cup of butter, well softened.

1 egg, beaten.

1/2 cup of buttermilk or soured milk.

1 tsp of baking soda.

2 cups of all-purpose flour.

1 tsp of cinnamon.

1/2 tsp of dried ginger.

1/2 tsp of allspice.

A pinch of salt.

Instructions