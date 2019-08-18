Religious protesters interrupt drag queen storytelling event in Ottawa

A group of religious protesters interrupted a drag queen story-telling event for children in Ottawa on Saturday, claiming the event was "child abuse."

Organizers say the interruption was "hateful" and "bigoted" and called the police. No one, however, was arrested.

About 100 parents and children attended the Westcliffe Community Centre, in Bells Corners, for a storytelling event by Adrianna Exposée, a local drag queen.

The event was meant to teach children about inclusiveness but took a turn near the end, with a protester flinging insults.

When the organizers asked participants if they had questions, a man began to read passages from the Bible. He then spoke to Adrianna, accusing her of dressing "like a whore."

"Are you teaching children to be whores?" the man can be heard saying on video captured by Radio-Canada.

The verbal altercation lasted several minutes and was filmed by other members of the group. Organizers quickly asked the man to leave, while parents took to the defence of Adrianna.

The protesters left and continued their video outside the community centre after organizers contacted the Ottawa police. "Believe in Jesus, kids. Don't believe in LGBTQ!" one man shouted as he left.

Police arrived and spoke with the protesters, who eventually left the area.

Interruption 'devastating,' organizer says

Megan Loney, an organizer of the event, said she was devastated by what happened she immediately left the room when the man began speaking.

"It was so the opposite of what today was supposed to be," she said. "It was supposed to be about diversity and inclusivity and love and fun, and what happened was the total opposite of that. It was hateful and it was bigoted."

Tristan and Michelle Maack brought their two young sons to the event to teach them about diversity.

"We always tell them to accept all people and people can be whatever way they want to be," Tristan Maack said.

But he added that it was an unfortunate ending to what was an otherwise great event.

"I just think that's a really sad thing that they would come all the way here on a Saturday, just to tell people they're wrong," Tristan said. "I just feel sorry for those people."

Loney said it was at least encouraging to see parents stand up to the protesters.

"I think there are more people who are loving and welcoming and compassionate than there are hateful, bigoted and spiteful," she said.