Why Holli Cow wants to bring big drag energy to small town Ontario

Will Roffey, a.k.a Holli Cow, says they believe they're the first drag queen in their hometown of Arnprior, Ont., west of Ottawa.

Will Roffey is a health worker on weekdays, a farmer on weekends — and a drag queen by night.

Roffey — who uses they/them pronouns — brings together all those elements in their stage persona, Holli Cow, who they believe is the first drag queen in their hometown of Arnprior, west of Ottawa.

Despite the increasing abuse many in the LGBTQ community are facing, Roffey said it's important to bring queer culture to the rural spaces where they grew up.

"People will come up to me and say 'I didn't know Arnprior or the valley could be accepting,'" said Roffey.

Though the small town now displays rainbows on crosswalks, in many shop windows, and a flag at town hall, Roffey said that sense of pride wasn't always there when they were growing up on a farm just outside the community.

"I didn't have the resources or language to describe the way I was feeling … or people I could go to like teachers," the 24-year-old recalled.

When they're not working at the hospital or performing in drag, Roffey is often found helping out at the family farm near Arnprior, Ont. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

'The protector of my inner child'

Back then, home wasn't a safe space for Roffey either. So they preoccupied themselves with extracurricular activities, "anything I could do to not be at home."

Roffey said those experiences helped shape Holli Cow's persona.

"They're like the protector of my inner child … I wanted my drag to be a nod to growing up in the valley," they said, explaining the name references the family's beef farm.

Roffey says putting on the makeup required to transform them into Holli Cow can take more than two hours. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Because there's no queer bar in the community, Roffey performs mainly at a local steakhouse, where people from all walks of life might be in the audience.

Roffey said after the shows, they've heard from queer people who've travelled across the valley to see the performance, and locals who'd never met a drag queen before Holli Cow.

'We need to bring representation to small communities and establish safe spaces,' explains Roffey, who performs regularly at Arnprior's local steakhouse. (Submitted by Will Roffey)

Holli Cow also makes daytime appearances, hosting drag storytime at the Arnprior Library, where the youth services librarian said Roffey's performances have brought a sense of inclusion to the community.

"It's really important for children to have people who are visible, who are living their authentic lives and being authentically themselves," said Carolyn Swayze.

"I don't think in a small town that's always a given."

Swayze said many families now attend regularly, including a child whose mother first signed up to a session thinking it was a dragon-themed event.

"She stayed, and by the end she was so glad that she'd stumbled upon it. She felt that she'd learned a lot and was really glad her child had been exposed to that."

After seeing the awe on children's faces at Holli Cow's drag storytime events, Arnprior public library's Carolyn Swayze said despite clashes at similar events, they won't be cancelling theirs. 'I think to not offer a program like that and to be silent would be to be complicit with the people who are trying to deny them a voice,' she said. (Submitted by Will Roffey)

But, Swayze cautions that reading to children while dressed in drag can be dangerous work.

Pointing to a number of hate-motivated incidents targeting the LGBTQ community across Ottawa in recent months, Swayze said the library has also received a small number of complaints about storytime.

"To them, I would say the library is a place for everyone."

Abuse too much for other small town drag queens

Across the river, abuse led another small town drag queen to stop performing in their community.

Matthew Thomas Armour believes he was the first to introduce drag to his hometown of Fort-Coulonge, Que., in the Pontiac region, with his character Maddie Longlegs.

Despite his many allies, including his mother and sister who are his "biggest defenders," Armour said he's increasingly on the receiving end of anti-trans abuse both in-person and online.

Earlier this summer he announced that for his mental health, he would no longer be performing in Fort-Coulonge, even hiring security to handle any hecklers at his final show in the community last month.

Matthew Thomas Armour, a.k.a. Maddie Longlegs, performed their last drag show in Quebec's Pontiac region in July after a year of facing abuse. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

"People called me a freak show, they told me I was an attention seeker because I talk about the issues [that the LGBTQ community] is going through right now," he told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

Flipping the script

Roffey said though the abuse directed at Holli Cow has so far been limited to social media, a recent experience gave them pause. As part of a counter protest outside a drag storytime at the National Arts Centre in June, they witnessed violent scenes.

"It scares me. It brings up those bad experiences I had growing up," Roffey explained.

Will Roffey's parents were in the crowd for their first drag show in Arnprior at the Urban Angus Steak and Wine. Roffey notes that this weekend marks the two-year 'dragiversary' of that night. (Submitted by Will Roffey)

Though Roffey now lives and occasionally performs in Ottawa where they work in health care, they often return to the family farm on weekends. They say they've made great strides in the relationship with their family, who were in the audience to witness the moment Holli Cow first made her appearance two years ago.

Roffey says they're motivated to continue performing in their hometown to create a safe space for the next generation.

Roffey's message to queer children is simple: 'There is a community there for you. Even if you're not able to come out, we are always there for you whenever you need.' (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"We're starting to flip the script and break the cycle of transphobia and homophobia in the valley," said Roffey, adding that abuse and intimidation won't stop them.

"It ignites a fire — the work is not done yet."