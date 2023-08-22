Why Holli Cow wants to bring big drag energy to small town Ontario
Onstage persona 'a nod to growing up in the valley,' explains Arnprior-born Will Roffey
Will Roffey is a health worker on weekdays, a farmer on weekends — and a drag queen by night.
Roffey — who uses they/them pronouns — brings together all those elements in their stage persona, Holli Cow, who they believe is the first drag queen in their hometown of Arnprior, west of Ottawa.
Despite the increasing abuse many in the LGBTQ community are facing, Roffey said it's important to bring queer culture to the rural spaces where they grew up.
"People will come up to me and say 'I didn't know Arnprior or the valley could be accepting,'" said Roffey.
Though the small town now displays rainbows on crosswalks, in many shop windows, and a flag at town hall, Roffey said that sense of pride wasn't always there when they were growing up on a farm just outside the community.
"I didn't have the resources or language to describe the way I was feeling … or people I could go to like teachers," the 24-year-old recalled.
'The protector of my inner child'
Back then, home wasn't a safe space for Roffey either. So they preoccupied themselves with extracurricular activities, "anything I could do to not be at home."
Roffey said those experiences helped shape Holli Cow's persona.
"They're like the protector of my inner child … I wanted my drag to be a nod to growing up in the valley," they said, explaining the name references the family's beef farm.
Because there's no queer bar in the community, Roffey performs mainly at a local steakhouse, where people from all walks of life might be in the audience.
Roffey said after the shows, they've heard from queer people who've travelled across the valley to see the performance, and locals who'd never met a drag queen before Holli Cow.
Holli Cow also makes daytime appearances, hosting drag storytime at the Arnprior Library, where the youth services librarian said Roffey's performances have brought a sense of inclusion to the community.
"It's really important for children to have people who are visible, who are living their authentic lives and being authentically themselves," said Carolyn Swayze.
"I don't think in a small town that's always a given."
Swayze said many families now attend regularly, including a child whose mother first signed up to a session thinking it was a dragon-themed event.
"She stayed, and by the end she was so glad that she'd stumbled upon it. She felt that she'd learned a lot and was really glad her child had been exposed to that."
But, Swayze cautions that reading to children while dressed in drag can be dangerous work.
Pointing to a number of hate-motivated incidents targeting the LGBTQ community across Ottawa in recent months, Swayze said the library has also received a small number of complaints about storytime.
"To them, I would say the library is a place for everyone."
Abuse too much for other small town drag queens
Across the river, abuse led another small town drag queen to stop performing in their community.
Matthew Thomas Armour believes he was the first to introduce drag to his hometown of Fort-Coulonge, Que., in the Pontiac region, with his character Maddie Longlegs.
Despite his many allies, including his mother and sister who are his "biggest defenders," Armour said he's increasingly on the receiving end of anti-trans abuse both in-person and online.
Earlier this summer he announced that for his mental health, he would no longer be performing in Fort-Coulonge, even hiring security to handle any hecklers at his final show in the community last month.
"People called me a freak show, they told me I was an attention seeker because I talk about the issues [that the LGBTQ community] is going through right now," he told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.
Flipping the script
Roffey said though the abuse directed at Holli Cow has so far been limited to social media, a recent experience gave them pause. As part of a counter protest outside a drag storytime at the National Arts Centre in June, they witnessed violent scenes.
"It scares me. It brings up those bad experiences I had growing up," Roffey explained.
Though Roffey now lives and occasionally performs in Ottawa where they work in health care, they often return to the family farm on weekends. They say they've made great strides in the relationship with their family, who were in the audience to witness the moment Holli Cow first made her appearance two years ago.
Roffey says they're motivated to continue performing in their hometown to create a safe space for the next generation.
"We're starting to flip the script and break the cycle of transphobia and homophobia in the valley," said Roffey, adding that abuse and intimidation won't stop them.
"It ignites a fire — the work is not done yet."