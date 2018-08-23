Drag culture is having a moment, on TV and right here

She's a global gay icon, a self-proclaimed "supermodel of the world," and the driving force behind one of the most talked-about representations of drag culture on television.

RuPaul's eponymous reality television show RuPaul's Drag Race pits drag performers against each other — and now that the show is on Netflix, it's riding a wave of mainstream buzz.

Tonight two drag queens from the show will be in Ottawa for Capital Pride, at the same time that local drag performers fight for the crown at the festival's annual Capital Pride Pageant.

With the pageant only hours away, Ed Kwan — better known locally as drag queen China Doll — and drag king Master Cameron Eric Leon spoke with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning about both the significance of drag to the LGBTQ community, and its moment in the broader cultural zeitgeist.

We ask some local drag stars about its boom in popularity ahead of tonight's Capital Pride Pageant. 7:57

Challenging ideas about gender

"When I started doing drag, I had known for a while I was genderqueer," said Leon, a former pageant winner. "Expressing myself through it meant that I had an outlet for a part of myself that I'd never really been able to explore."

Ottawa drag king Master Cameron Eric Leon will be performing at the annual Capital Pride Pageant on Aug. 23, 2018. (Handsome Zac Photography)

"[Drag kings and queens] are trying to challenge heteronormative concepts of gender, which are things that, especially for queer people, really try to put us in a box and make us something that we're not."

RuPaul's Drag Race has played a major role bringing drag culture into the mainstream, said Kwan, who's serving as the grand marshal for this year's Capital Pride.

"Children come up to me, and they're so sassy. They come up to me and say, 'What gender are you?' I mean, who would say that! Like, a five-year-old to an adult!" Kwan said.

"For me, I have to be a role model for them, because that's the way it is in this day and age."

Leon said that RuPaul's Drag Race has a few "problematic elements," from the shortage of both drag kings and participants who clearly identify as genderqueer to the downplaying of drag's political and community aspects.

That said, Leon remains a fan of the show, which was renewed earlier this summer for an 11th season.

Mainstream recognition

"I enjoy watching it because I enjoy watching the artistry, I enjoy watching people from my community represented in mainstream culture," he said.

"We unfortunately don't have a lot of opportunities to see ourselves reflected in something as big as that. So it's kind of nice to have that recognition."

Kwan agrees, and said if the show convinces people to check out tonight's pageant, they'll be in for a sensory spectacle.

"[It's] eye-opening, eye-popping. People of all races, colours, creeds, they come and they watch it with an open heart," Kwan said. "And I just see the joy in people's faces when they witness all that."

The Capital Pride Pageant gets underway at 7 p.m. tonight, and organizers expect about twice as many people to attend this year's edition compared to 2017.