Dr. Vera Etches on the extended stay-at-home order and summer
Ottawa's medical officer of health live on Ottawa Morning at 7:10 a.m. Friday
Ottawa's medical officer of health will weigh in on the extended stay-at-home order, reopening schools and the vaccine rollout live today on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.
At 7:10 a.m., Dr. Vera Etches will explain where Ottawa is now, and detail the path to a better summer.
On Thursday, the province extended the stay-at-home order for two more weeks until at least June 2. Ontarians have been living under a strict order to stay home unless it's for essential reasons like going to work or outdoor exercise.
Premier Doug Ford said the province should be able to lift restrictions on outdoor recreation by that date, with more details on reopening plans to follow.
On Thursday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that the province's numbers are now about where they were at the peak of the second wave.
"They've come down, but we have a ways to go yet," he said.
Etches and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said earlier this week that if local COVID-19 indicators keep declining, there's a chance the province could allow students to return to in-person classes by the end of May. At this point, there's still no word on when schools will reopen.
Ottawa reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and five moew deaths on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?