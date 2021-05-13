Ottawa's medical officer of health will weigh in on the extended stay-at-home order, reopening schools and the vaccine rollout live today on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

At 7:10 a.m., Dr. Vera Etches will explain where Ottawa is now, and detail the path to a better summer.

On Thursday, the province extended the stay-at-home order for two more weeks until at least June 2. Ontarians have been living under a strict order to stay home unless it's for essential reasons like going to work or outdoor exercise.

Premier Doug Ford said the province should be able to lift restrictions on outdoor recreation by that date, with more details on reopening plans to follow.

Customers ponder their flavour choices at Jo-jo's Ice Cream truck in Stittsville last August. What will this summer look like in Ottawa? Dr. Vera Etches answers that question and more. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

On Thursday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that the province's numbers are now about where they were at the peak of the second wave.

"They've come down, but we have a ways to go yet," he said.

Etches and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said earlier this week that if local COVID-19 indicators keep declining, there's a chance the province could allow students to return to in-person classes by the end of May. At this point, there's still no word on when schools will reopen.

Ottawa reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and five moew deaths on Thursday.