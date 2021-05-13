Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Coming Up

Dr. Vera Etches on the extended stay-at-home order and summer

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches will join CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning live at 7:10 a.m. Friday to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown extension announced Thursday.

Ottawa's medical officer of health live on Ottawa Morning at 7:10 a.m. Friday

CBC News ·

Ottawa Public Health with COVID-19 update

CBC News

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Dr. Vera Etches explains where Ottawa is at now and details the path to a better summer. 0:00

Ottawa's medical officer of health will weigh in on the extended stay-at-home order, reopening schools and the vaccine rollout live today on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

At 7:10 a.m., Dr. Vera Etches will explain where Ottawa is now, and detail the path to a better summer.

On Thursday, the province extended the stay-at-home order for two more weeks until at least June 2. Ontarians have been living under a strict order to stay home unless it's for essential reasons like going to work or outdoor exercise.

Premier Doug Ford said the province should be able to lift restrictions on outdoor recreation by that date, with more details on reopening plans to follow. 

Customers ponder their flavour choices at Jo-jo's Ice Cream truck in Stittsville last August. What will this summer look like in Ottawa? Dr. Vera Etches answers that question and more. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

On Thursday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that the province's numbers are now about where they were at the peak of the second wave.

"They've come down, but we have a ways to go yet," he said.

Etches and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said earlier this week that if local COVID-19 indicators keep declining, there's a chance the province could allow students to return to in-person classes by the end of May. At this point, there's still no word on when schools will reopen.

Ottawa reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and five moew deaths on Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now