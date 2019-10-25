Ottawa's top doctor takes latest COVID-19 questions live on Ottawa Morning

With the cold weather settling in and Ottawa back in the orange zone on the provincial pandemic scale, the city's top doctor joins CBC Ottawa to answer our latest COVID-19 questions.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, will be on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Thursday at 7:10 a.m., to discuss how Ottawa Public Health is handling COVID-19, and to answer listeners' questions.

You can watch the live stream on this page, or send in your questions in the comments section of the live stream on CBC Ottawa's Facebook page.

Ottawa Public Health reported 11 cases Tuesday and 22 on Wednesday —some of the lowest numbers we've seen this fall.

Ottawa's seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed cases, which smoothes out spikes and gullies in daily counts, has remained relatively steady for more than a week.

The level of coronavirus found in Ottawa's wastewater has also remained stable.