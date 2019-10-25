Ottawa's top doctor takes latest COVID-19 questions live on Ottawa Morning
Dr. Vera Etches joins CBC's Ottawa Morning live Thursday at 7:10 a.m.
With the cold weather settling in and Ottawa back in the orange zone on the provincial pandemic scale, the city's top doctor joins CBC Ottawa to answer our latest COVID-19 questions.
Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, will be on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Thursday at 7:10 a.m., to discuss how Ottawa Public Health is handling COVID-19, and to answer listeners' questions.
You can watch the live stream on this page, or send in your questions in the comments section of the live stream on CBC Ottawa's Facebook page.
Ottawa Public Health reported 11 cases Tuesday and 22 on Wednesday —some of the lowest numbers we've seen this fall.
Ottawa's seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed cases, which smoothes out spikes and gullies in daily counts, has remained relatively steady for more than a week.
The level of coronavirus found in Ottawa's wastewater has also remained stable.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.