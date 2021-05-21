Dr. Peter Jüni stepping down as director of Ontario science table in a few weeks

The scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, Dr. Peter Jüni, says he is stepping down in a few weeks for family reasons.

Jüni — who has led the table since its formation in July 2020 — has accepted a tenured professorship at the University of Oxford in England, he told CBC in an interview Friday afternoon.

The doctor is originally from Switzerland, and he took the job to be closer to family in Europe, he said.

Earlier in the pandemic, Jüni became so frustrated with the government's response that he considered stepping down.

But he said this decision was an entirely personal one.

"I will be heartbroken to leave," he said. "If we didn't have, you know, our situation with family ... it would have been very difficult for me to be [moving], to be honest."

He described his time with the science table as the "single most important professional experience of my entire career," and said he'll greatly miss working with his colleagues.

New job begins in July

Jüni will officially step down in the next few weeks, following a transition period.

His new position at Oxford — a clinical trials professorship at the Nuffield Department of Population Health — starts July 1.

Jüni is a physician and epidemiologist. He also works as director of a research centre at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto and as a professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Toronto.

His work has focused on COVID-19 related clinical trials, observational studies, basic research and science communication since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.