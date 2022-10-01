Dozens ticketed, several arrested on Panda Game day

Ottawa police say they've issued dozens of tickets and arrested several people on the day of the annual Panda Game.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the police service tweeted that they'd issued 85 tickets for open alcohol. Two people had been arrested, including one for public intoxication, while two $2,000 tickets were given out for loud mufflers.

Police later said they had made two more arrests for mischief, and were dispersing crowds after some people began throwing objects at officers.

Just before 10 p.m., police tweeted that they were asking the crowds in Sandy Hill — which brushes up against the University of Ottawa — to disperse "immediately."

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees took home Pedro the Panda Saturday with a 37-7 victory in the annual football game against the Carleton Ravens.

After the Gee-Gees won the 2021 game, thousands of people descended upon Sandy Hill near the University of Ottawa. At one point, partygoers on Russell Avenue flipped a car, and several people ended up facing a range of charges.

After those festivities got out of hand, police vowed to have "zero tolerance" this year. Dozens of officers were milling about Sandy Hill Saturday as students headed to post-game celebrations.

On Saturday evening, the city's bylaw department said it had issued 14 tickets for excessive noise, one for littering and one for vaping in a taxi.

The department has increased the fines for violating noise rules to $1,000. Officers had also ticketed 81 vehicles and towed nine more, they said.

University of Ottawa Students' Union President Armaan Singh said while it's unfortunate students were ticketed, no concerns had been raised to him or other members of his executive team.

"The overwhelming majority of students agree that what happened last year should not repeat," he told CBC News early Saturday evening.

"Students want to be able to preserve this tradition of having Panda every fall."

We are attending areas where large parties are underway and are engaging with residents to ensure all applicable laws are respected. <a href="https://t.co/5fsnXPrOny">pic.twitter.com/5fsnXPrOny</a> —@OttawaPolice

Singh said his organization did not agree with the increased police presence, and they were encouraging students to avoid the neighbourhood.

While he hadn't heard of any negative interactions between police and students at the time he spoke to CBC, Singh said large numbers of officers can lead to uneasiness.

"We do know that police do often make students, especially racialized students, feel more unsafe rather than feel more secure. And that more police and more law enforcement present can lead to more racial profiling and whatnot," Singh said.

"And so that's a major concern for us."

Rather than having more police, students should be incentivized to party at local businesses through drink deals or live events, Singh added.