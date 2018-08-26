The Ottawa Humane Society has taken in dozens of abandoned kittens and adult cats from Windsor, Ont., in an effort to help the felines find a permanent home.

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is at peak capacity, with more than 500 felines currently in their care.

So the animal welfare agency in Ottawa came to their aid, agreeing last week to house some of the cats at their shelter.

The Lincoln County Humane Society helped transfer 57 of the animals from Windsor to Ottawa. They arrived in the capital last night.

Some of the cats and kittens that were transported Saturday to the Ottawa Humane Society. (Katie Martin)

Up for adoption next week

The new kittens and cats can be adopted as early as next week after they undergo a full examination, Ottawa Humane Society spokesperson Katie Martin said.

She said that veterinarians must ensure that the animals are healthy before declaring them fit for adoption.

Martin said the agency is confident they'll be able to find caring homes and families for the new cats and kittens — and they understood what the Windsor agency was going through.

"The Ottawa Humane Society animal welfare agency has experienced a similar crisis, and we have been able to find homes for 308 cats in the last three weeks," Martin said.

"It's a record for us."

The increase in abandoned pets is a reminder to neuter and spay, said Melanie Coulter, executive director of the Windsor-Essex Humane Society.