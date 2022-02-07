'Fearful' downtown Ottawa residents flee their homes as protest continues

As the protest in Ottawa continues into a second week, many residents in the downtown core say they have been living a nightmare, constantly under siege and with many terrified to leave their homes — except to seek refuge elsewhere.

Residents described being bombarded by relentless honking, fireworks, being choked by diesel fumes, seeing hate symbols openly displayed, subjected to racial, homophobic and transphobic slurs, attacked for wearing masks, and feeling let down by all levels of government and police.

While there may be some reprieve to the horns after a judge granted a 10-day interim injunction Monday, many residents point out that won't put an end to the multitude of other worries they're facing.

"Being a woman of colour, I felt very fearful," said Arushana, who left her home in the ByWard Market to stay with a colleague in the Glebe last weekend. CBC is not using her last name because she is concerned for her safety.

After putting up with sleepless nights and fireworks being aimed at her building, one of the final straws was seeing a confederate flag on her way home from work.

"I broke down," she said. "As a first generation immigrant child, seeing such hatred, especially when my parents came to this country to provide me and my sister with a better opportunity and a better life .... I didn't feel safe."

WATCH | Effect of convoy protests felt acutely by people living with disabilities

Effect of convoy protests felt acutely by people living with disabilities Duration 6:09 'It's been hell, to put it bluntly,' said Richard Troy Baker, an Ottawa resident who teaches online cooking courses, about how the protests in downtown Ottawa have affected his life and his ability to feel safe outside his home. Baker has ataxia and uses a wheelchair. 6:09

Kevin Nielsen described feeling "a general sense of terror," living within blocks of Parliament Hill. Even at 6-foot-one, he said he felt intimidated every time he left his building.

"I was constantly on high alert," he said. "It had a large impact on my mental health."

He said he witnessed others being subjected to homophobic slurs, while also facing them himself through social media.

Nielsen left his home on Thursday to stay with friends elsewhere in the city.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney, whose ward encompasses arguably the most affected neighbourhood, Centretown, has received hundreds of emails from residents "who just are at their wit's end."

"They were unable to sleep. They felt helpless. Many people who have been in touch with me have moved out of their homes," McKenney said told CBC. "But we also have people living downtown or living in social housing, and we have seniors who have not been able to leave."

Two protesters ride horses past parked trucks and Parliament Hill during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

CBC also heard dozens of similar stories from people.

'I am a Jewish woman ... On top of the deafening honking and stench of diesel, seeing the rampant anti-Semitism and the harassment of women for wearing masks was incredibly distressing," one person wrote in an email.

Yet another wrote she was confronted on her way to the grocery story. "I was shoved, screamed at, called [sexist and homophobic slurs], and had three large men try to pen me in and physically block my way, because I was wearing a mask."

One woman said that even though she doesn't live downtown, she's still fearful.

"I am a brown woman and I am also incredibly scared of the occupiers. It infuriates me that people seem to be more upset about the war memorial than Nazi flags, confederate flags and Trump flags being brandished about," she wrote.

"I have lived in Ottawa my whole life and ... this is the first time in my life that I don't feel safe enough to [walk around]."

Residents feel abandoned

Many of the people who have left, said they recognized they were privileged to have a quieter place to go. But one person wrote about how, even fleeing,didn't mean truly escaping.

"What may be the most difficult aspect [is that] most of my family supports the protest. It is heartbreaking that as I am going through this trauma, I have family trying to defend the protest to me," she wrote. "This is a siege, not a protest and it is nonstop harassment."

One persistent theme among the emails and people CBC spoke with was they feel let down by government and Ottawa police.

As one person wrote, "All levels of government failed the citizens downtown."