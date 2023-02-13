Expect increased police presence, parking bans in downtown Ottawa Tuesday

Downtown Ottawa residents can expect an increased police presence, traffic disruptions and special parking restrictions Tuesday, city officials say.

The City of Ottawa warned in a news release Monday that drivers along Highway 417 or in the downtown core can expect traffic disruptions due to possible convoy activity.

The city said residents and businesses will see an increased police presence "from time to time" downtown and in surrounding areas.

"Illegal activity, including obstructing or impeding the flow of traffic with vehicles on any roadway, will not be tolerated and will be met with swift and immediate action," the release said.

Special parking restrictions will also go into effect downtown at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the city said, and people are advised to follow signage to avoid being ticketed.

Residents can also expect an increased presence of bylaw officers. The city is warning that vehicles violating parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed.

OC Transpo services are currently scheduled to run as normal.