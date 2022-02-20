Downtown Ottawa streets quiet for first time in weeks

Behind a police fence and concrete barricades, Ottawa's snowy downtown woke to the first quiet morning since a convoy of vaccine mandate protesters rolled into the city more than three weeks ago.

Police vehicles and a significant police presence have replaced semi-truck trailers and protesters in the main downtown protest site on Wellington Street, within the police-secured area stretching from Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal, and from the Queensway to Parliament Hill.

Police fenced off the area immediately surrounding the Parliamentary Precinct, where protesters had been entrenched since late January, until a series of police advances throughout the day Saturday pushed the crowd first west, then south, away from Parliament Hill.

They continue to tell people to avoid the downtown core and warn residents who have vehicles parked between Metcalfe and Bay streets and Albert and Gloucester streets to move their vehicles or risk being towed.

Residents who may have vehicles covered in snow and parked an streets between Metcalf and Bay, and Albert and Gloucester- Please move them. <br>Police operation is on the way to remove all vehicles parked on those streets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> —@OttawaPolice

Police messaging shifts Sunday morning

In a series of updates on Twitter, the Ottawa Police Service said it would maintain a police presence downtown, actively work to identify and charge protesters, and tow and impound vehicles abandoned in the secured area.

As of late morning, police announced they had made 191 arrests and towed 57 vehicles related to the protest. The vehicles, include heavy trucks, pickup trucks and cars.

Police said vehicles will be impounded for seven days, but Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Saturday he would like the impounded vehicles to be sold to help the city recover the costs of the occupation.

Watson told CBC News that the city has the power to do so from the Emergencies Act, which was invoked by the federal government last week.

Police action downtown convinced at least some protesters at the other major protest site — the semi-permanent camp at the Coventry Road parking lot — to pack up and leave.

Tents and other structures at the site were dismantled over the course of several hours on Saturday afternoon, despite no visible police presence in the area.

Approximately two dozen vehicles remained in the parking lot Sunday morning.

Trailers about to be pulled out of Coventry logistics camp. Still about 2 dozen vehicles left on the lot. <br>This is the best case scenario for police - just the threat of force /arrests has emptied out camp. They have set up on rural private property <a href="https://t.co/qTRqC8Y3l0">pic.twitter.com/qTRqC8Y3l0</a> —@judyatrinh

Police action continued into Saturday evening

Police wearing face shields and armed with batons reclaimed much of the main Wellington Street protest site by early Saturday afternoon but continued active crowd control into the evening.

The force, including members of the OPP, Sûreté du Quebec, Toronto's public order unit, and officers from Durham region, began using pepper spray around noon Saturday in response to what the Ottawa Police Service called "assaultive behaviour" from protesters. By around 7:30 p.m. E.T., Ottawa police said it was using "mid range impact weapons" in response to assaults from protesters.

A statement from the Freedom Convoy released Saturday instructed protesters to leave downtown in order to avoid what it described as brutality from police.

As of the latest update on Saturday, police had arrested 47 people, bringing the total to 170, and had towed 53 vehicles since Friday. Police had also seized 22 licence plates and suspended 11 commercial vehicle operator registrations.

Police fences block off a section of downtown Ottawa on Sunday morning, the day after significant police action to clear the area of protesters opposed to COVID-19 public health measures. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Top convoy organizers charged

On Sunday, police announced various charges against Tyson George Billings, 44, from High Prairie, Alta. He's facing one count each of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey a court order, obstructing police and counselling to obstruct police.

Three top convoy organizers are all facing similar charges, including western separatist Tamara Lich, Saskatchewan trucker Chris Barber and Alberta resident Pat King. Former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford was also arrested late last week.